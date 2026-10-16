From fresh Malayalam releases to a Tamil crime thriller and the return of a popular celebrity chat show, this week’s OTT lineup has a mix of genres to look forward to. Here are the latest titles arriving on streaming platforms and when to watch them.

It’s a Medical Miracle (Malayalam)

Directed by debutant Syamin Gireesh, ‘It’s a Medical Miracle’ follows Rubin (Sangeeth Prathap), whose recovery from a prolonged coma leaves him with an extraordinary ability to hear sounds and conversations from far away. As he sets out to find the nurse who looked after him, an encounter with Sooraj (Sharafudheen) sets off a series of unexpected events, taking the story in unpredictable directions.

Streaming on Manorama MAX from October 15.

Download ManoramaMAX using this link.

DC (Tamil)

Lokesh Kanagaraj takes on the role of a fugitive caught in a deadly chase in ‘DC’. Playing Devadas, he finds himself hunted by the police after a heist spirals out of control, leaving an officer dead. As the search closes in, Chandra (Wamiqa Gabbi), a sex worker familiar with the underbelly of the criminal world, becomes a crucial ally in his fight to stay alive. Drawing inspiration from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s ‘Devdas’, the film reimagines the classic literary tragedy as a gritty crime drama.

Streaming on ZEE5 from October 16.

Aasha (Malayalam)

Urvashi leads ‘Aasha’, a Malayalam psychological thriller that follows a widow struggling with the emotional scars of her past. An unexpected car accident sets off a chain of events that pushes her into an increasingly disturbing situation. When she refuses to give in to Jeemon (Joju George), a short-tempered man she encounters on the road, a seemingly trivial altercation escalates into a dangerous battle of wills, with consequences neither could have anticipated.

Streaming on ZEE5 from October 16.

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Kappi Squad (Malayalam)

‘Kappi Squad’ revolves around four young adults, Kiran, Pappi, Anu and Isha, who decide to turn their ambitions into a café business. But their lack of emotional maturity soon becomes as much of a challenge as the financial hurdles they face while trying to get the venture off the ground. As disagreements, insecurities and clashes of pride threaten to derail their plans, the four are forced to confront the realities of entrepreneurship and find out whether their friendship can withstand the strain.

Streaming on JioHotstar from October 15.

Koffee With Karan Season 9 (English/Hindi)

Karan Johar is back with the ninth and final season of his popular celebrity chat show, bringing Bollywood stars to the couch for candid conversations, entertaining banter and the much-loved rapid-fire round. The season opens with Salman Khan as its first guest, setting the stage for another round of celebrity revelations and behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the film industry.

Streaming on JioHotstar from October 14.