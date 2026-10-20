Malayalam film 'Dhoomakethu', starring Sajin Gopu and Nikhila Vimal, is heading to OTT less than a month after its theatrical release. Directed by Sudhi Maddison, the time-loop comedy will begin streaming on Netflix on October 23.

The film revolves around Kuttan, played by Sajin Gopu, whose wedding day takes an unsettling turn when he wakes up after dreaming about his own death. As the day progresses, he begins experiencing a strange sense of familiarity, leaving him unsure of what is real and what exists only in his imagination. With the events seemingly caught in a loop, Kuttan sets out to uncover the truth before he finds himself reliving the same day again.

'Dhoomakethu' also features Ganapathi, Manju Pillai and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles. The film arrived in theatres on September 25 and received largely positive reviews from critics.