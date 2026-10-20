The character posters of Sharafudheen and Sreenath Bhasi from Amal Neerad’s upcoming film Bachelor Party Deux have been unveiled. Sharafudheen appears as Pappan, holding a gun with smoke curling from his lips, while Sreenath Bhasi is introduced as Xavi, sporting a laid-back, unbothered look. The posters follow the earlier reveals featuring Tovino Thomas, Naslen and Soubin Shahir, all of which drew considerable attention on social media. The film is slated for a worldwide release on November 19.

Arriving 14 years after the 2012 action film Bachelor Party, the sequel brings a fresh, Gen Z flavour to the franchise. The film’s first-look poster, featuring a striking red-and-gold retro aesthetic, had earlier gone viral on social media. With the original having earned cult status among Malayalam cinema fans, expectations are high for the upcoming instalment. The title Deux is the French word for ‘two’, signalling the film’s place as the second chapter in the franchise.

Amal Neerad brings together a mix of emerging talent and established names from Malayalam cinema. The ensemble cast features Naslen, Kunchacko Boban, Soubin Shahir, Sharafudheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Chandhu Salimkumar, Tovino Thomas, Shine Tom Chacko, Paris Laxmi, Nadia Moidu, Rajisha Vijayan, Jyothirmayi and Hansika Krishnakumar. The film is jointly produced by Amal Neerad Productions, Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, and Fahadh Faasil and Friends.

Technical crew: Cinematography by Appu Prabhakar; editing by Vivek Harshan; music by Christo Xavier; dialogues by Unni R; sound design by Tapas Nayak; production design by Joseph Nellikkal; lyrics by Rafeeq Ahamed and Vinayak Sasikumar; costumes by Mashar Hamsa; and makeup by Ronex Xavier.