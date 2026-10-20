Actors Suriya and Jyotika celebrated 20 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows in the presence of their loved ones. The couple recently shared glimpses of the ceremony, and the full five-minute video, titled ‘The Sequel’, has now been released. Filled with laughter, tears, music and playful exchanges, the video captures some of the most intimate moments of their anniversary celebration.

The highlight was when the couple exchanged heartfelt vows, leaving those present and their fans emotional. Jyotika's voice broke as she spoke about wanting to spend her final moments in Suriya's arms. The actor held her close as she continued, turning an emotional moment into one filled with laughter with her characteristic humour.

“I want my last breath to be with you because I don't know how I can sleep without you. If you leave this world before me, I will follow you there too. Because I know you will bore everyone in heaven!” she said, drawing smiles from the gathering.

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The couple chose an English Christian wedding for their 20th anniversary, fulfilling a dream Jyotika had cherished since high school. With their children, Diya and Dev, by their side, the actors exchanged vows and reaffirmed their commitment to each other.

When the priest asked if they were ready to live together again, Jyotika initially replied, “I need to think about it.” She then gave her wholehearted consent, prompting Suriya to quip, “I had a heart attack for a little while!”

Suriya thanks Jyotika for 20 years together

During his vows, Suriya credited Jyotika for his achievements in life and his career. He thanked her for being his partner and friend over the past two decades and for their children.

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“Thank you for holding my hands, for giving me Diya and Dev, and for standing by me as my friend and partner for 20 years,” he said. Suriya also referred to their anniversary celebration as a sequel, playing on the idea that a follow-up can rarely match the original.

“I promise to keep laughing with you, to keep growing with you and to grow old with you. People always say that a sequel can never be as good as the original. But thank you for saying yes to this sequel. Thank you for choosing this boring husband all over again. After 20 years, I say I love you, and I will say the same thing 20 years from now,” he said.

Jyotika promises to remain an 'imperfect wife'

Jyotika, meanwhile, promised to be the best mother she could be over the next 20 years. She explained that being a good mother was not about domestic responsibilities but about the love and happiness she shared with her children.

“Being the best mother is not about how well I cook or how clean I keep the house. It is about how much I smile at my children. That is because my children love living in the love story their mother and father have created,” she said. She ended her vows with a promise to Suriya: “I promise my Suriya that I will always remain that imperfect wife.”

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The video offers a glimpse into the couple's bond, balancing heartfelt declarations with the humour that marked their celebration. Twenty years after their wedding, Suriya and Jyotika's decision to renew their vows has given fans another reason to celebrate their relationship.