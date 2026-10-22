Actress Anupama Parameswaran has revealed that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is her celebrity crush, admitting that her admiration for the actor dates back to her childhood.

In an interview with a YouTube channel, Anupama said she grew up watching Mohanlal's films and that her fondness for the actor is shared by her family, particularly her mother and sibling, who are ardent fans of the superstar.

Anupama acknowledged the considerable age difference between herself and Mohanlal but said it did not change how she felt about the actor. She added that her mother is the biggest Mohanlal fan in their family, while her sibling's admiration for the actor may be even greater than her own.

Anupama also shared a humorous account of how her sibling regularly sends her Instagram reels featuring Mohanlal but rarely checks in on her personally. She said they do not even ask her how she is doing or where she is, joking that their conversations seem to revolve almost entirely around the actor.

The actor's revelation offers a glimpse into her family's shared admiration for Mohanlal, whose films she grew up watching.