Uganda’s famous dance group, the Triplets Ghetto Kids, is back in the spotlight. After sharing the stage with global pop star Shakira, the young dancers are now set to groove alongside Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in his upcoming film ‘Operation Ganga.’

It was Mohanlal himself who shared a glimpse of the electrifying dance number, Okela Okela, on his social media handles. The video, which has since gone viral, features the Ghetto Kids showcasing their energetic moves before Mohanlal makes a grand entry and joins them on the dance floor.

The video also shows the group watching the original version of the song featuring Mohanlal. “I had the wonderful experience of watching the incredibly talented Ghetto Kids perform alongside Shakira at the World Cup finale in the US. Their energy and talent left a lasting impression on me, and now I am so happy to have them join me in my next movie, Operation Ganga, directed by Vishnu Mohan and produced by Gokulam Gopalan. Ghetto Kids, with me,” Mohanlal says in the video.

The collaboration has sparked curiosity among Mohanlal’s fans, who are eager to see whether the actor will share more dance moves with the group in the film. Many have also expressed their excitement about the movie’s release. However, the makers have not yet revealed details about the Ghetto Kids’ role in the film.

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The Triplets Ghetto Kids have built a massive global following with their high-energy dance performances. Known for blending traditional African dance styles with contemporary music, the Ugandan group shot to international fame after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2023. Their dance videos frequently go viral, and their performance alongside Shakira at the FIFA World Cup final brought them further international attention.

'Operation Ganga' takes its title from the Indian government’s evacuation mission to bring home citizens stranded amid the Russia-Ukraine war. The film marks Mohanlal’s 367th feature film. Bollywood actors Arjun Rampal, Adil Hussain, Bhagyashree Borse and Parthiban will also share screen space with Mohanlal. The film’s technical crew includes talents from Bollywood and international cinema, while Dhurandhar composer Shashwat Sachdev will score its music.