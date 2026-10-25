Mammootty and Tamil actor Sarathkumar’s reunion at a recent event has taken fans back to their 2009 period drama ‘Pazhassi Raja’.

The actors shared the screen in the Hariharan-directed film, scripted by M T Vasudevan Nair, with Mammootty playing the titular king and Sarathkumar portraying his trusted lieutenant, Kungan. A video of the two stars together has been circulating on social media, with fans calling it “an iconic Pazhassi Raja frame”.

The duo reunited at an event organised by Kavya Film Company. Mammootty turned up in an all-white ensemble, while Sarathkumar opted for an all-black look. Their appearance also prompted fans to comment on how the actors appeared to have changed little in the 17 years since the film’s release, praising them for maintaining their fitness despite their busy careers.

The occasion was the India launch of ‘Praveka’, a venture by Kavya, daughter of producer Venu Kunnappilly, who heads Kavya Film Company. The initiative aims to take Malayalam and films in other languages to theatres in overseas markets.

Director Hariharan, actors Vinayakan and Dileep, and several other prominent figures from the Malayalam film industry attended the event.