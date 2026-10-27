Malayalam comedy classic ‘Kalyanaraman’, starring Dileep, is set to return to the big screen in 4K. The makers announced the re-release with a special poster on the actor’s birthday, offering fans a chance to revisit one of his most popular films.

Directed by Shafi, ‘Kalyanaraman’ was released in 2002 and remains a favourite among Malayalam cinema audiences. The film’s memorable comic sequences, popular dialogues and ensemble cast have helped it retain its appeal over the years.

Dileep leads the cast, which also includes Kunchacko Boban, Lalu Alex, Lal, Navya Nair and Jyothirmayi. Innocent, Salim Kumar, Boban Alummoodan, Unnikrishnan Namboothiri and Kochu Preman also feature in the film.

Written by Benny P Nayarambalam, who handled the story, screenplay and dialogues, ‘Kalyanaraman’ was produced by Lal under the banner of Lal Creations. Lal also distributed the film.

The comic performances of Dileep, Innocent and Salim Kumar, along with the film’s widely quoted dialogues, remain among its biggest draws. Several of its lines continue to circulate as memes and trolls on social media. The costumes worn by the characters, including their shirts and churidars, also caught on as fashion trends among young audiences when the film was released.

The film’s music was composed by Berny-Ignatius, with lyrics by Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri. P Sukumar handled the cinematography.

Hy Studios is bringing the film back to theatres with 4K picture quality and Dolby Atmos sound. The remastered version will allow audiences to experience its songs, comedy sequences and emotional moments on the big screen once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The re-release is expected to appeal to longtime fans looking to revisit the comedy classic as well as younger viewers who may not have experienced it in theatres.

The makers are expected to announce the re-release date and further details soon.