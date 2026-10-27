Kochi: The Rain International Nature Film Festival (RINFF) that foregrounds themes like nature conservation, ecological protection, restoring environment and participation of youngster in environment conservation, will be held from October 29 – 31 at the SCMS School of Technology and Management in Muttom, Aluva. The film festival will be inaugurated by minister PC Vishnunath at 9 am on October 29. Meanwhile, the film festival is conducted by the Jayaraj Foundation, the NSS cell at the Mahatma Gandhi University and the NSS units of various colleges in association with Manorama Hortus.

More than 1,500 NSS volunteers, programme officers, and students from across Kerala are expected to participate in the festival. Entry will be free for students. The festival will showcase 12 international films alongside movies made by children, with outstanding entries in various categories receiving awards. ‘Adrina: A Passenger From Italy’ will inaugurate the international film segment. A delegation of filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts from Mizoram will also attend the event.

In addition to film screenings, the festival will feature interactive sessions, mentor labs, and panel discussions led by acclaimed film personalities. An exhibition of photographs and photography equipment will also be organised as part of the Rain International Nature Film Festival.