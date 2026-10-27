Sai Pallavi’s character teaser from ‘Om’, starring Dhanush and Mammootty, has been released, offering a first look at the actor as a police officer. She plays Nithya Reddy IPS in the upcoming film, marking her first cop role on screen.

The film’s title refers to the name of an operation led by Nithya, with the story reportedly revolving around sandalwood smuggling.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who last helmed ‘Amaran’, ‘Om’ features Mammootty, Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in key roles. Sai Pallavi’s performance in ‘Amaran’ had drawn considerable trolling, and her role in the new film will give audiences another opportunity to see her in a different avatar. ‘Om’ also marks Mammootty’s return to Tamil cinema after eight years. His last Tamil outing was Ram’s ‘Peranbu’, released in 2018. The film reunites Dhanush and Sai Pallavi after their collaboration in ‘Maari 2’.

Music for the film is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, marking his first collaboration with Dhanush. Director Rajkumar Periasamy had earlier revealed that Mammootty would play a character named Karthikeya.

‘Om’ is scheduled to hit theatres on November 20 and will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.