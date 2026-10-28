The award-winning Indian film Pyre, which has bagged 18 international awards, is gearing up for its theatrical release on November 6. Directed by Vinod Kapri, best known for his film Pihu, the movie will hit theatres in multiple languages, including Malayalam.

Set in a nearly deserted hamlet in the breathtaking Himalayan valleys, Pyre explores the emotional lives of an elderly couple as they navigate old age, loneliness and separation. At its heart, the film is a tender portrayal of love and companionship, sustained by the memories they have built together. Going beyond the challenges of ageing, it celebrates a bond that endures even as life gradually changes.

The lead roles are played by Padam Singh, 80, and Heera Devi, 70, both of whom are newcomers to professional acting. Their performances bring an emotional authenticity to the film, which draws much of its impact from its natural settings and understated storytelling. The film is produced by Vinod Kapri, Arindra Rai Chaudhary and Suresh Joshi.

Pyre premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia, where it received a standing ovation and won the Best Film award. It has since earned recognition at several international film festivals, including the Audience Award at the Indian Film Festival in London, Best Feature Film at the Indian Film Festival in Stuttgart, Germany, the Audience Award at the Birmingham Indian Film Festival and Best Feature Film at the DC South Asian Film Festival in the US. Alongside Kerala, ‘Pyre’ will also release in Bengaluru on November 6. In Hyderabad, the film will be screened at Cinepolis TNR, INOX Prism Gachibowli, PVR Atrium Gachibowli and AMB Cinemas Gachibowli.