The Saiju Kurup-starrer 'Harivarasanam,' jointly produced by Panorama Studios and Ajith Vinayaka Films, is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on January 15, perfectly timed for Makara Vilakku. Blending faith, suspense, and universal human themes, ‘Harivarasanam’ promises a uniquely immersive cinematic experience.

Directed by Rajesh Nair and written by Ampadhy K, ‘Harivarasanam’ explores the complex relationship between faith and rational thinking, unfolding through an engaging narrative filled with emotional moments, suspense, and mystery. Yogi Babu, Baby Eva, Sithara Vijayan, and Sampath Raj, along with Joy Mathew, Maniyanpilla Raju, Shyamaprasad, Madhupal, T G Ravi, and Abhiram, play prominent roles. The music is composed by Ranjin Raj.

The technical crew includes Project Designer R. Jayachandran, Cinematographer Sajad Kaakku, Editor Ajiesh Edamon, Production Controller Sasi Poduval, Production Designer Rakhil, Costume Designer Stephy Zaviour, Chief Associate Director Parthan, Makeup Artist Hassan Vandur, Associate Director Pradeep Dinesh, Creative Head Ushaa Rajesh, Sound Designers Rabeesh BR and Nikhil Sebastian, Audiographer Tapas Nayak, Stills Photographer Jeffin Bijoy and Designer Illuminarist.