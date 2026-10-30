Director Anoop Sathyan is back on the director's chair six years after his debut, teaming up with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal for his second feature film. Tentatively titled 'L368', the project is touted as a quirky comedy-action thriller and will feature Mohanlal and veteran actor Mukesh in pivotal roles.

The film’s official pooja ceremony was held in Kochi on Friday, where Anoop revealed that the project is the culmination of a six-year-long wait. The movie's first-look poster features Mohanlal alongside two child actors, all flashing the "I Love You" sign.

Adding a touch of nostalgia and humor to the event, Sathyan Anthikad pulled his son’s leg, recalling Anoop’s childhood obsession with Mohanlal. He shared how Anoop would be completely disheartened if Mohanlal wasn't cast as the lead in his father's films.

Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad share a legendary cinematic partnership, having delivered iconic classics such as 'Nadodikkattu,' 'Gandhinagar 2nd Street,' and 'Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam.' Their most recent collaboration was 'Hridayapoorvam.'

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Reflecting on his enduring bond with the actor, Sathyan Anthikad noted that he and Mohanlal once took a 10 to 12-year break from working together. "I have been lucky to direct 20 of Lal’s 368 films, but as a director, I have never satiated my hunger placing Mohanlal in my films. That is why my next film will also be with Mohanlal," he remarked.

Anoop also shared a heartwarming childhood anecdote, recalling the time he stormed out of the house after an argument. When his father asked where he was going, a young Anoop defiantly replied that he was heading to Mohanlal’s house. Expressing his joy about the collaboration, Mohanlal said, "I have been a part of Sathyettan’s very first movie to his latest film. That is a remarkable journey. And I am so happy to continue that journey with his son. Principal photography has officially commenced in Kakkanad, Kochi. The film is jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas and Binu George Alexander, known for bankrolling Balti.