Looking for something new to watch on OTT this week? Streaming platforms have a fresh line-up of films across English, Tamil and Malayalam, giving viewers plenty of options to choose from. If you're planning your next movie night, here's a look at the latest releases, their streaming platforms and where to watch them.

Obsession (English)

Written and directed by Curry Barker, 'Obsession' follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a lonely young man who discovers a mysterious object capable of granting wishes. He uses it for something ordinary. He wishes that Nikki (Inde Navarrette), his childhood friend, would fall in love with him. The wish comes true. Only, it doesn't unfold like a romance.

Nikki's love for him slowly transforms into something possessive, consuming and frightening, forcing Bear to realise that getting exactly what he wanted may be the worst thing that could have happened.

Streaming on JioHotstar from October 30.

Akka (Tamil)

In the crime-ridden town of Pernuru, power rests in the hands of a formidable group of women who have built their own empire in the 1980s. But maintaining control proves difficult when two of its most influential figures, Bhavani (Keerthy Suresh) and Rudra (Radhika Apte), find themselves on opposing sides. Their escalating conflict threatens to expose the cracks within the gang's stronghold. The arrival of an unfamiliar face further complicates matters, bringing fresh uncertainty to a town where loyalty and power are constantly tested.

Streaming on Netflix from October 30.

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Avaraachan & Sons (Malayalam)

Avaraachan has spent years living on his own terms, but his choices have left his children bearing the brunt of his actions. Featuring Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, Vinay Forrt and Grace Antony, this Malayalam entertainer looks at the chaos that unfolds within a family forced to live with the consequences of a father's reckless behaviour and substance abuse. With comedy woven into its family drama, the film explores the baggage of strained relationships and the possibility of finding common ground despite years of conflict.

Streaming on Netflix from October 30.

Baththa (Tamil)

In 'Baththa', Vijay Sethupathi plays a feared gangster whose authority means little when an unexpected encounter leaves him trapped in a school toilet. The unlikely predicament brings him face to face with eight-year-old Sabari (Sai Prithviraj Raj), setting the stage for an encounter that gradually takes an emotional turn. As the two cross paths, the story moves beyond its comic premise to explore vulnerability, relationships and the emotions hidden beneath a hardened exterior. Lijomol Jose plays Kannima, Baththavachalam's wife.

Streaming on Netflix from November 30.

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Immortal (Tamil)

A new home turns into the setting for a disturbing mystery in this Tamil fantasy horror thriller. The story centres on a bachelor who moves into an upscale apartment, where an encounter with a mysterious woman soon gives way to a series of unsettling experiences. As unexplained deaths begin to surface, he finds himself caught up in a mystery that takes an increasingly eerie turn. G. V. Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar headline the cast. The film will stream in five languages: Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Streaming on SonyLIV from October 30.