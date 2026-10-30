Malayalam writer S K Pottekkatt’s short story ‘Sammanam’ is set to be adapted into a film titled ‘Malini’. The film’s title was unveiled by veteran screenwriter S.N. Swamy at a function held at the AMMA Association Hall in Ernakulam. Actors Vinod Kovoor, Sarayu, Prashant Murali, Sreeram Ramachandran, Anseel Rahman and Rasheed Parakkal were among those who attended the event.

Directed by Jayendra Sharma, ‘Malini’ is produced by Vinod Kumar Rajakeeyam under the banner of Rajakeeyam Cinemas. Speaking at the press meet, Jayendra recalled how he was captivated by Pottekkatt’s short stories and travelogues, revealing that ‘Sammanam’ was the first work by the acclaimed writer that he had read. “This was the first of his short stories that I read, and it stayed with me. From that moment, I knew I wanted to turn it into a film,” he said.

Pramod K Pillai is the cinematographer, while Vipin Das of Cine Frames UAE serves as the co-producer. The screenplay has been penned by Karunan Ullyeri, with Nijil Diwakaran as the production controller. Murali Bepore is the art director, while Sukesh Thanoor handles costumes, and Rasheed Ahamad is in charge of makeup. Jomon Cyriac serves as the editor. Nishant Panniyankara and Bobin Varghese are the production managers. Sreejith Chettipadi has handled the still photography, while Manu Davinci is the film’s designer.