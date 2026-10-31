Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for directing films such as 'Kaante', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' and 'Kaabil', died at his residence after suffering a head injury in a fall, his close friend and filmmaker Milap Zaveri said. He was 59.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit was among those who expressed grief over Gupta's death.

"It's really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend and ace director Sanjay Gupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon," Pandit wrote on Instagram.

Describing Gupta as a passionate filmmaker and a wonderful storyteller, Pandit added that his death was a great loss to the film industry. He also offered condolences to the director's family and loved ones.

Gupta made his directorial debut with 'Aatish: Feel the Fire' (1994), starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi and Raveena Tandon. He subsequently established himself as a filmmaker known for crime dramas, gangster films and stylised action thrillers, many of which explored Mumbai's underworld, crime and revenge.

Some of his best-known films include 'Kaante' (2002), featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt, 'Musafir' (2004), 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' (2007) and 'Shootout at Wadala' (2013). He directed, produced or co-wrote several of these projects and frequently collaborated with actors Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham.

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'Kaante', a heist drama inspired by Quentin Tarantino's 'Reservoir Dogs', went on to develop a cult following.

His other directorial ventures included 'Zinda' (2006), 'Jazbaa' (2015), 'Kaabil' (2017), starring Hrithik Roshan, and 'Mumbai Saga' (2021), featuring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi.

Through his production banner, White Feather Films, Gupta also backed projects such as 'Dus Kahaniyaan'.