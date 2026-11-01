Bhadra Keerthi has emerged as the face of unwavering determination in her fight for justice for her father, Jayabalakrishnan, who was killed after being hit by a speeding car allegedly driven by a minor. Even as the family grappled with the devastating loss, they staged a sit-in protest outside the Cheranalloor police station, alleging serious lapses in the investigation and demanding justice.

Just two months ago, Bhadra Keerthi had been overjoyed at securing a job, as she had hoped to support her father financially after witnessing the years of hard work he had put in for the family. Meanwhile, an old video of Bhadra participating in the television game show ‘Udan Panam’ around two years ago has resurfaced and gone viral on social media.

Bhadra had appeared on the Mazhavil Manorama show while pursuing her MSc. During the programme, she shared her ambition of pursuing a PhD and becoming 'Dr RJ Bhadra Keerthi'. She also revealed that it was her father who had chosen the distinctive names of all his children. Her elder brother is RJ Bharat Shankar, while her younger brother is RJ Bhagyadarshan Shakti.

During the show, Bhadra also spoke about Balettante Doshakada, a small wayside eatery run by her father in South Chittoor to support the family. She said the eatery was known for its delicious kutti dosa and omelettes. Bhadra also recalled helping out at the hotels run by her mother in Varapuzha and Ernakulam. However, she said she could not assist her father at the eatery as it remained open until late at night.

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On the night of October 25, a speeding luxury car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, reportedly the son of a district judge, hit Jayabalakrishnan at around 3 am. The impact left his scooter completely mangled, and he died on the spot. The family's protest, demanding justice for Jayabalakrishnan and alleging serious lapses in the police investigation, eventually prompted the government to take strict action against the police personnel concerned.