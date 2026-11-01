Every year, supermodel Heidi Klum reinforces her reputation as the undisputed ‘Queen of Halloween’ with her legendary Halloween parties and elaborate, show-stopping costumes. This year was no exception, as she once again grabbed headlines with an audacious and eye-catching transformation.

Heidi says she was inspired by her 'left hand' last year. Photo: PTI via AP

Known for going all out with elaborate prosthetics, special effects and theatrical creativity, Klum opted for a giant severed-hand look, complete with bright red nail polish, dripping blood accents and her signature tongue-out pose. The unusual transformation quickly delighted the internet, with fans praising the supermodel for once again pushing the boundaries of Halloween costume design.

Behind the viral look was an extensive creative process. Klum revealed that it took more than six hours to get into costume, with the help of renowned special-effects makeup and prosthetics artist Mike Marino. The idea reportedly came to her last year when she looked down at her left hand, the one that famously carries her engagement ring, and began imagining the unusual transformation.

Laura Abla arrives at Heidi Klum's 25th annual Halloween party. Photo: PTI via AP

The latest creation adds to an already impressive collection of Halloween looks that Klum has unveiled over the years. In 2023, she stunned audiences with a larger-than-life peacock costume, in which she formed the bird's body while professional Cirque du Soleil acrobats brought its magnificent tail feathers to life. The following year, she transformed into a hyper-realistic, animatronic E.T., complete with wrinkled skin and a glowing finger. Created in collaboration with her husband, the elaborate costume reportedly took special-effects artists an entire year to develop.

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Her other memorable transformations include a Medusa-inspired look featuring a reptilian snakeskin bodysuit and an animatronic crown of moving, hissing snakes. Her extensive Halloween archive also includes everything from her controversial 2008 Hindu goddess Kali costume to a series of creepy creature-inspired creations. Year after year, Klum continues to raise the bar for celebrity Halloween costumes, turning each appearance into a spectacle of its own.

Lou Sulola Samuel, from left, Johan Samuel and Leni Klum arrive at Heidi Klum's 25th annual Halloween party. PTI via AP

Meanwhile, Klum wasn't the only one making a statement with a memorable Halloween look. Other celebrities and influencers also brought their creative interpretations to the festivities. German model and influencer Laura Abla, for instance, recreated Madonna's iconic 2003 MTV Video Music Awards look. She also paid tribute to the viral Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera moment, bringing another memorable pop-culture reference to life through her costume.