Actor Kunchacko Boban is set to reunite with Ashiq Usman Productions for a new film, marking their fifth collaboration. The project brings them together again after the success of the 2020 thriller 'Anjaam Pathiraa'.

The film will be directed by George Jacob, who makes his directorial debut with the project. Vivek Achu and Aparna Das have jointly written the screenplay. The makers are yet to announce the title or reveal details of the rest of the cast and crew.

The reunion comes with expectations, particularly after 'Anjaam Pathiraa', which emerged as a major hit and marked a successful collaboration between Boban and the production house.

The film's shooting is expected to begin after the release of 'Athimanoharam', Ashiq Usman Productions' upcoming Christmas release starring Mohanlal and directed by Tharun Moorthy.