Amal Neerad’s upcoming film ‘Bachelor Party D’eux’ has generated considerable buzz among film enthusiasts ever since the makers announced that it would be the second instalment in the ‘Bachelor Party’ franchise, which originally starred Asif Ali and Indrajith Sukumaran. Now, the makers have unveiled the film’s trailer, offering a glimpse of its fresh ensemble cast and action-packed sequences.

The trailer has heightened anticipation for the film, while social media is abuzz with comparisons between the new cast and the team behind the 2012 original. Despite the changes in the ensemble, the trailer carries Amal Neerad’s signature cinematic style. The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on November 19.

The trailer launch follows the release of a series of character posters featuring Tovino Thomas, Naslen, Soubin Shahir, Sharafudheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Chandhu Salimkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Nadiya Moidu, Rajisha Vijayan, Jyothirmayee, Hansika Krishnakumar and Paris Laxmi. The posters received considerable attention on social media, further building curiosity around the project.

Arriving 14 years after the release of the original action film, the sequel brings together a new generation of performers and established Malayalam cinema stars, promising a fresh, Gen-Z flavour to the franchise. The film’s first-look poster, featuring a striking red-and-gold retro aesthetic, had earlier gone viral on social media. With the original enjoying cult-classic status, expectations are understandably high among cinephiles.

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The title ‘D’eux’ is derived from the French word ‘deux’, meaning ‘two’. It can also carry the sense of ‘of them’, adding another layer of intrigue to the film’s title. Amal Neerad has assembled an ensemble featuring some of the most popular names in contemporary Malayalam cinema.

The cast includes Naslen, Kunchacko Boban, Soubin Shahir, Sharafudheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Chandhu Salimkumar, Tovino Thomas, Shine Tom Chacko, Paris Laxmi, Nadiya Moidu, Rajisha Vijayan, Jyothirmayee and Hansika Krishnakumar. The film is jointly produced by Amal Neerad Productions, Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, and Fahadh Faasil and Friends.