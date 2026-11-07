Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu became emotional at the success celebration of ‘Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar’ as she recalled how director Shahad stood by her when many had begun to lose faith in her. Taking on the role was a significant challenge, she said, adding that Shahad's conviction and the producers' support had meant a great deal to her.

Fighting back tears, Parvathy said the gathering felt more like a reunion than a public event. “This does not feel like a public event to me. When the entire team of ‘Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar’ comes together in one room, it feels as though we have returned to the sets. We know one another so well and have become friends, which makes me feel very comfortable. There is none of the formality or pressure of making a speech that usually comes with public events. Even after the film's release, whenever we met, we wished we could all get together like this again. I am happy that it has finally happened.

“I miss the shooting days a lot. At the time, I had not fully realised how much hard work went into making the film. There were days when the shoot lasted 18 to 20 hours. It is only now, looking back, that I realise how much effort so many people put in. It still amazes me how so many people come together and work towards getting a single shot right.

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“We would wake up in the morning, get into costume, learn our dialogues, give our best and return home. But now, with the film having emerged as a big success, I do not feel that I did all this on my own. This is something we achieved together.”

Parvathy also spoke about the close bonds she formed with her co-stars during the shoot. “The film has given me a friendship with Unnimaya that I hope will last a lifetime. On the sets, Siddharth and Unnimaya were usually part of the discussions. Siddhu would turn almost every discussion into a debate. He knew that I would jump in the moment the topic turned to feminism. I shared the same camaraderie with all my co-stars.

“Kuttettan (Vijayaraghavan) joined us towards the end, and his arrival brought a big change to the atmosphere on the sets. His natural swag, the care and affection he showed everyone, and the lovely conversations we had were a great source of support. Kuttettan has played several police roles and made a mark in them. He was also the one who suggested changes to many of my shots. His inputs helped shape the character and make it what it eventually became.

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“In my 20-year career, I have played several characters that audiences have showered with love. But the response I have received most often about Alina Abraham is that she may be a police officer, but she is also a mother. It makes me happy even now to see how beautifully this aspect of the character has resonated with audiences. I am glad Shahad and the writers understood this and portrayed a mother's emotions so precisely.

“The audience need not know about the discussions and disagreements that took place during the making of the film or the decisions taken in the editing room. The film's success is the result of every member of the team doing their job well.

“There was a time when, for various reasons, people's faith in me was beginning to wane. It was then that Shahad placed his trust in me and offered me this role. He stood by me, and I am truly grateful to him for that. It was not an easy decision. Despite his previous film not having achieved the success he had hoped for, Shahad was willing to venture into a new genre and change his approach as a director. It was a risk, and working with me was a risk too. The production team backed his decision as well. Opportunities like this can make a big difference to actors like me.

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“The film's cinematographer, Roby, was also immensely supportive. Even when I made mistakes or there were problems with the framing, he never rushed me. He gave me the time and space to get things right, which was a great relief. I must also mention Chaman's editing, which was as sharp as a samurai sword.”

Parvathy became emotional once again towards the end of her speech as she spoke about her parents. She said that although they missed her when she was away at work, the happiness and pride reflected in their eyes at every success gave her the strength to keep going. She thanked everyone who had given her another opportunity to see her parents smile and share in her happiness.