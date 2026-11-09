The official trailer for the ensemble feature ‘Bouma’ has been released, shrouded in intrigue and mystery. Designed to captivate viewers without revealing the core storyline, the trailer teases a gripping crime investigation filled with suspense. Featuring award-winning technicians known for ambitious and concept-driven films, ‘Bouma’ has already stirred considerable buzz within the industry. Written and directed by Rejin S Babu, following his acclaimed film "Pendulum," the movie is set for a worldwide release on November 12.

The project features a substantial ensemble cast including Vineeth, Dileesh Pothan, Sagar Surya, Revathi Sharma, Aditi Balan, Madhupal, Lena, Mokksha Sengupta, Merin Philip, Raghunath Paleri, Jaffar Idukki, Vijay Babu, Manikuttan, Sajin Cherukayil, Praveena, Nilja, Jane Andrews, Binoj Vilya, Kavya S Bhanu, Naslin Jameela, Naushad, Senthil, and Bhagath Manuel. The film is produced by Bassam Kadhiyar under the banner of Atus Films.

This follows the release of the film's distinct first look poster, character posters, and initial song track, all of which sparked wide discussion across social media. The movie will hit screens in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, with Bhavana Release handling distribution across Kerala.

Cinematography: Sharan Velayudhan, Editing: Sooraj E S, Music: Christo Xavier, Executive Producer: Danish K A, Production Controller: Job George, Production Designer: Appunni Sajan, Story: Donny Kadammanitta, Sound Design: Jayadevan Chakkadath, Final Mix: M R Rajakrishnan, Colorist: Liju Prabhakar, Costumes: Gopika Unnikrishnan, Makeup: Rony Vellathooval, Chief Associate Director: Abru Simon, Stunts: Kalai Kingson, Art Director: Sibin Varghese, Stills: Jithin S Babu, Publicity Design: Ma Mi Jo, Digital Marketing: Obscura Entertainments.