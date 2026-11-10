The Malayalam film fraternity is in shock following the sudden demise of veteran cinematographer Shaji Kumar. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after experiencing physical discomfort two days ago. According to his friends, his condition had deteriorated unexpectedly even as he appeared to be recovering. They also revealed that Shaji Kumar had his last video call with actor Mohanlal shortly before his death.

Shaji Kumar complained of chest pain on the sets of a Dileep-starrer two days ago. He was rushed to Ernakulam Medical Trust Hospital and moved to the ICU by 9.30 pm on Monday. His friends recall that his condition had subsequently stabilised and that he had even spoken to them, assuring them that he was feeling better.

Meanwhile, his last conversation was reportedly with screen icon Mohanlal over a video call, shortly before he passed away. Shaji Kumar had shared a close bond with the actor and had handled the cinematography for several of his films, including blockbusters such as 'Pulimurugan' and 'Thudarum', both significant milestones in Mohanlal's career. He was also the cinematographer of 'Athimanoharam', director Tharun Moorthy's latest film featuring Mohanlal.

Friends said Shaji Kumar wanted to let Mohanlal know that his health had improved. He reportedly appeared cheerful after speaking to the actor over the video call. However, tragedy struck soon afterwards. Shaji Kumar suddenly collapsed while walking towards the washroom before going to bed.

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His friends, who had been at the hospital to visit him, were left stunned when they received the news even before leaving the premises. Despite doctors and medical personnel administering CPR and other emergency procedures, his life could not be saved.