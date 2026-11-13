From action-packed entertainers and gripping crime dramas to suspenseful thrillers and long-awaited digital premieres, this week’s OTT releases offer plenty of options for viewers across languages and genres. With fresh stories, intriguing conflicts and a mix of familiar faces, there’s something for every kind of audience. Here’s a look at what’s arriving on streaming platforms this week.

Jailer 2 (Tamil)

Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who faces a new threat from Dilip (Suraj Venjaramoodu), seeking revenge for Varman’s death. The emotional fallout of his son’s loss continues to haunt Tiger and his family. The sequel also features a star-studded ensemble, with Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprising their roles alongside Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, S.J. Suryah, Mirnaa and Jatin Sarna.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 12

Daayra (Hindi)

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film centres on two senior police officers whose paths collide over a controversial encounter. While DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) is hailed as a hero following the killing of four men accused of rape by his team, his actions soon come under the scanner. Leading the inquiry is DCP Ajooni Kohli (Kareena Kapoor Khan), an internal vigilance officer determined to uncover whether the encounter was a genuine act of justice or a carefully orchestrated operation.

Streaming on Netflix from November 13.

Student of the Year: After Dark (Hindi)

Following the mysterious death of her twin sister Aayesha, Aditi (Shanaya Kapoor) goes undercover at her elite boarding school to uncover the truth. By entering the highly competitive Student of the Year contest, she attempts to track down the person responsible, only to find herself caught up in a web of secrets, deception and fierce rivalries.

Streaming on JioHotstar from November 13.

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Bandra (Malayalam)

After a three-year wait, Arun Gopy’s Bandra is making its way to OTT. The film follows Aala (Dileep), a powerful figure whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets actress Tara Janaki (Tamannaah). Their story unfolds through flashbacks narrated by Aala’s friend Mirchi (Kalabhavan Shajohn) to an aspiring filmmaker (Mamta Mohandas). Blending action and drama, the film also features Dileep in a striking new look and several stylish action sequences.

Streaming on ZEE5 from November 13.