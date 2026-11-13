Yesteryear actress Ambika visited the family of Jayabalakrishnan, who was killed in a road accident involving a luxury car allegedly driven by a minor in Cheranalloor. Jayabalakrishnan, who ran a roadside eatery, was returning home around 2.15 am after closing his shop when a Mercedes-Benz driven by a 17-year-old boy struck him.

Following the incident, his family staged a protest outside the police station, alleging police inaction. The case soon attracted statewide attention, with Jayabalakrishnan’s daughter, Bhadra Keerthi, emerging as a symbol of courage and perseverance in her fight for justice for her father. She also launched Bhadrapaksham, a nationwide campaign seeking comprehensive reforms to India’s juvenile justice laws.

As part of the campaign, Bhadra Keerthi plans to petition the Union Ministry to lower the age of criminal liability from 17 to 15 in cases involving minors. Meanwhile, Ambika, who visited the bereaved family to offer her condolences, pledged her support for the campaign. While speaking to the media, she expressed the view that the age of criminal liability should be lowered to 12, arguing that children in modern times possess intellectual capabilities comparable to those of adults.