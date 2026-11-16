‘Bouma’, directed by Rejin S Babu, has quickly become one of the most talked-about Malayalam films following its recent release. The makers have officially announced a sequel to the gothic horror mystery thriller during a press meet celebrating the film's success, revealing that the second instalment will further delve into the unresolved mysteries of the original.

Bassam Kadhiyar, who produced the film under the banner of Atus Films, expressed his gratitude to audiences for embracing the film wholeheartedly. He added that the overwhelming response to the first instalment inspired the team to develop a sequel. Further details, including the cast, will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Dileesh Pothan’s portrayal of police officer Easho has earned widespread acclaim, with Vineeth, Sagar Surya, Revathi Sharma, and Lenaa also delivering noteworthy performances. Christo Xavier’s musical score and Sharan Velayudhan’s cinematography further contribute to the film’s enigmatic atmosphere.

The film is Rejin’s second directorial after the critically acclaimed film ‘Pendulum’. ‘Bouma’, also features an ensemble cast including Aditi Balan, Madhupal, Mokksha Sengupta, Merin Philip, Raghunath Paleri, Jaffar Idukki, Vijay Babu, Manikuttan, Sajin Cherukayil, Praveena, Nilja, Jane Andrews, Binoj Vilya, Kavya S Bhanu, Naslin Jameela, Naushad, Senthil, and Bhagath Manuel. The film is produced by Bassam Kadhiyar under the banner of Atus Films.

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The film has been released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, with Bhavana Release handling distribution across Kerala. Editing: Sooraj E S, Executive Producer: Danish K A, Production Controller: Job George, Production Designer: Appunni Sajan, Story: Donny Kadammanitta, Sound Design: Jayadevan Chakkadath, Final Mix: M R Rajakrishnan, Colorist: Liju Prabhakar, Costumes: Gopika Unnikrishnan, Makeup: Rony Vellathooval, Chief Associate Director: Abru Simon, Stunts: Kalai Kingson, Art Director: Sibin Varghese, Stills: Jithin S Babu.