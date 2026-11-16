Tamil star Dhanush, who plays an undercover special task officer in the upcoming movie ‘Om’- Operation Mole, expressed his admiration for Malayali megastar Mammootty, who will appear in a pivotal role in the movie. The actor, while speaking during a pre-release event in Kochi, fondly recalled his wonderful experience sharing screen space with the veteran actor.

Referring to Mammootty as the lead among the five heroes in the film, Dhanush praised the screen icon’s natural acting style and effortless charisma. The actor also revealed how a piece of advice from veteran actor Nagesh, whom he had the opportunity to share screen space with in one of his early films, 'Kaadhal Kondein' (2002), helped him while working alongside Mammootty.

Recalling the advice, Dhanush said, “I have already mentioned that this is a multi-hero film with five main heroes, and Mammootty sir is the lead among them. I acted in a film called 'Kaadhal Kondein' in 2002 and was fortunate to share screen space with the legendary comedian Nagesh. One day, Nagesh sir called me and said, ‘Dei, some people act vigorously on the sets. You will feel that they are acting, but you need not be intimidated by them. However, there are others whose acting you might not even recognise. You may think they are casually delivering their dialogues and going about their business. You need to be alert around them. A good actor never makes others realise that he is acting.’ His advice came in handy 24 years later when I was acting with Mammootty sir.”

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Dhanush admitted that recalling Nagesh’s words helped him stay alert and prepared throughout the shoot. “You will not even realise that sir has just arrived, delivered his dialogues and performed a scene. However, I was alert and on my toes right from day one. I made sure I was well-prepared for every scene I shared with Mammootty sir. I am in awe of his charisma. He has an incredible aura! Such things cannot be manufactured; they have to come naturally. What an effortless actor with such effortless charisma!” he said.

The actor also expressed his admiration for Mammootty’s individuality and his ability to live life on his own terms, without being influenced by others’ opinions. “What I admire most about him is that he always stays true to himself and is never concerned about what others think. He lives life on his own terms and never pretends to be someone he is not. If he gets bored at a function, he will simply start browsing his phone, unfazed by what others might think of him. You need to be truly courageous to have such a personality. I admire that quality in him and wish I could be like him,” Dhanush said.

Turning directly to Mammootty, Dhanush recalled how legendary filmmaker Balu Mahendra had spoken highly of the actor and shared his experiences of working with him in Yathra. “I was also fortunate to have worked with Balu Mahendra sir, who spoke very highly of you. He shared his experiences of working with you in Yathra. In a way, my son’s name, Yathra, was inspired by the title of that film,” he revealed.

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Dhanush further spoke about his excitement whenever Mammootty was present on the sets. “As soon as I reach the location, I start asking, ‘Is sir here? Is he here today?’ It is such a wonderful feeling to have him around. Sir, it is a great honour to have had the opportunity to share screen space with you. Working alongside talented legends whom we have admired since childhood is a privilege that not everyone gets. I am extremely happy and truly grateful to have had that opportunity.”

He also lauded Mammootty for actively participating in the film's promotional activities, including events in Hyderabad and Chennai. Thanking him for his support, Dhanush said that the veteran actor's choice of unconventional roles reflected tremendous courage.

“We are very grateful for your efforts and support. Usually, after attaining superstardom, actors tend to stick to safe films. However, after watching some of the roles he has portrayed, I cannot help but feel that it takes immense courage to take up such characters, as audiences may not always readily accept them. But Mammootty sir has a unique personality and screen presence that make audiences love and accept every role he takes on,” Dhanush said.