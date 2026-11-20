Actors Mammootty and his son Dulquer Salmaan rarely share screen space in promotional videos, making their latest appearance together a special treat for fans. In a rare father-son moment, the two actors came together to promote their respective films, which are coincidentally set to hit theatres on the same day.

Adding to the excitement, both stars are gearing up for releases in different languages and genres. Mammootty's Tamil action thriller 'O.M: Chapter 1 – Udhiram – The Blood Wood', also referred to as ‘Operation Mole’, is set to arrive in theatres, while Dulquer's upcoming Telugu film 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' is also scheduled for release on Friday.

In the video, the father-son duo can be seen enthusiastically supporting each other's projects, much to the delight of their fans. The video begins with Mammootty announcing the release of Dulquer's Telugu film ‘Aakasamlo Oka Tara’. Dulquer then makes a spirited entry and joins his father in promoting Mammootty's ‘O.M: Chapter 1 – Udhiram – The Blood Wood’.

The heartwarming interaction quickly caught the attention of fans, who were delighted to see the two stars come together to celebrate each other's films. Their joint appearance also added a special touch to what is already an exciting release day for Malayalam cinema lovers and fans of both actors.

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One fan summed up the excitement perfectly, commenting, ‘Double Treat for Everyone. Our Dearest Mammukka and DQ. Best Wishes to Both Movies.’ With two highly anticipated releases arriving on the same day, fans now have an extra reason to celebrate this special father-son moment.