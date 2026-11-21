The generation widely believed to be glued to mobile screens and hooked on OTT platforms is emerging as a major box-office driver. Far from abandoning theatres, Gen Z now accounts for nearly half of cinema audiences, playing a decisive role in the success of films. This is not just a Kerala phenomenon; it is a global trend. Hollywood has had five films grossing more than $1 billion (around Rs. 9,600 crore) each this year, including ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘The Odyssey’. Another three films have crossed the $500-million mark. Youngsters account for nearly half the audience for these films.

The growing presence of YouTube performers, short-film actors and social media stars in mainstream cinema is also drawing Gen Z to theatres. They are often the first to turn up for such films. Once a movie catches on and becomes a hit, middle-aged audiences too join the rush.

An elderly man who walked out after watching a recent Malayalam blockbuster dismissed it as having nothing worthwhile to offer, just a string of clichés. Yet he had gone to watch it because youngsters had made it a hit. Interestingly, these are the very people who thronged theatres in the 1980s to watch films such as Thakara, Yavanika and Koodevide.

The global box office is expected to cross $35 billion this year. Figures from ticketing websites suggest that 90% of Gen Z members watch movies in theatres. Apparently, more people are coming to theatres than in previous generations. But young audiences have their own preferences. They look for films with artistic merit; action and spectacle alone will not do. Watching Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey’, for instance, is almost like experiencing a film festival, given its distinct artistic appeal.

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Horror is another genre that has caught their imagination. Hollywood films such as ‘Obsession’, ‘Resident Evil’ and ‘Scream’ have found favour with them. Malayalam films including 'Romancham', 'Lokah', 'Bramayugam', 'Dies Irae' and 'Bhoothakaalam' have also struck a chord. For Gen Z, a movie outing is as much a social event as a cinematic experience. They use digital platforms to organise group outings, but watching a film together is only part of the plan. Dinner or a coffee-shop visit is usually part of the package.