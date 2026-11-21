Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker-producer Raj Nidimoru have embraced a beautiful new chapter in their lives as they joyfully announced the birth of their baby boy, Dev Nidimoru, on November 19, 2026. The couple shared the heartwarming news with their fans and well-wishers through a special social media post featuring a touching picture of Samantha and Raj gently holding their newborn son's tiny hand. The announcement quickly captured the attention of fans, who showered the new parents with love and congratulatory messages.

"Our beautiful baby boy. DEV NIDIMORU. 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. – Samantha & Raj," read the caption accompanying the post. Several celebrities from the film industry also joined in celebrating the couple's happiness. Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan extended their wishes through heart emojis, while Kriti Kharbanda expressed her affection by commenting, ‘So much love.’ The announcement was met with an outpouring of warmth and excitement from fans across social media.

Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony held at the Linga Bhairavi temple within Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Their wedding was a private and spiritual affair, attended by close family members and friends. Since then, the couple has largely kept their personal life away from the public eye, making the announcement of their son's arrival an especially memorable moment for their followers.

Meanwhile, Samantha had earlier spoken about taking a temporary break from her professional commitments ahead of motherhood. During an earlier event, the actor revealed that she would be stepping away from films for a short period to focus on her health and her new journey as a mother. "I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans," she had said.

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With the arrival of their little one, Samantha and Raj are now looking forward to embracing parenthood and spending precious time with their newborn. Fans and members of the film fraternity continue to send their heartfelt wishes to the couple as they begin this exciting new phase of life.