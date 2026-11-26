Who can forget Sachana Namidass’s emotionally charged and resilient performance in Vijay Sethupathi-starrer ‘Maharaja’. Her compelling portrayal won her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress, earning widespread appreciation. Now, Hollywood star Tom Hanks, who watched the 2024 film, has joined the list of admirers, praising the young actress and revealing that he simply couldn't get over her performance. He even described her as an ‘incredible actor’.

Tom's appreciation was recounted by Kavita Gupa, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, who had the opportunity to interact with the Hollywood star. Sharing the experience with The Hollywood Reporter, Kavita said, “I recently met Tom Hanks at one of the LACMA galas earlier this year, and he asked me which three movies he should watch from India. I told him to watch ‘Maharaja’. When I met him again a few weeks later, on November 7, at the second LACMA Art + Film Gala, the first thing he said to me was, ‘I still can’t get over that girl… what an incredible actor. I don’t think I can do it; I would’ve killed the guy!’”

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi, who recently made his debut as a presenter at the International Emmy Awards, made an interesting revelation on the sidelines of the event, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Speaking about his recent films, Vijay shared how he loved ‘Baththa’, and added that ‘Maharaja’ is going to be remade in Hollywood. “And now I am here to present an International Emmy Award. I told my producer that I'd love to play a role in the Hollywood remake of ‘Maharaja’. If they offer me a role, I would gladly do it.” The actor also confirmed that ‘Maharaja 2’ is in the pipeline. Director Nithilan Saminathan has reportedly narrated a story to Vijay Sethupathi, raising expectations for the sequel.