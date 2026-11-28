The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) drew to a close on Saturday evening, with the Portuguese-French co-production ‘Aquí’ winning the prestigious Golden Peacock for Best Film. Directed by Tiago Guedes and produced by Paulo Branco, the film claimed the festival's highest competitive honour at the closing ceremony in Goa. Tiago accepted the award, which was jointly presented by Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and Jury Chairperson Aanand L Rai

The 204-minute co-production emerged as the winner among 15 films in the Main International Competition. After its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2026, the film travelled to the São Paulo International Film Festival and Jakarta Film Festival before adding the Golden Peacock to its international festival journey.

The jury recognised the film for creating a comforting yet unpredictable cinematic universe, where uncertainty and a sense of belonging coexist. It also paid tribute to the late Manolo Solo, the film’s leading actor, acknowledging his enduring artistic legacy.

The award carries a cash prize of ₹51 lakh, shared equally between the director and producer. The Silver Peacock, meanwhile, for Best Debut Feature Film of a Director went to French-Italian drama ‘The Golden Age’ (L'Age d'Or), directed by Berenger Thouin.

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The jury special mention was awarded to ‘Kantara: A Legend-Chapter One’, with its maker Rishab Shetty receiving the honour. Shetty also won the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male) for his performance in the film. Maya O'Rourke won the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female) for her performance as nine-year-old Ines in Chilean director Manuela Martelli's ‘The Meltdown’ (El Deshielo).

The Silver Peacock for Best Director was awarded to German filmmaker Volker Schlondorff for his film ‘Visitation’ (2026). The Special Jury Award went to Argentine filmmakers Lorenzo Ferro and Lucas A Vignale for their film ‘The River Train’ (2026). The 57th edition of IFFI brought together filmmakers, actors and cinema professionals from India and across the world, showcasing films from diverse countries and languages.

(With inputs from PTI)