The Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court acquitted Malayalam film director Liju Krishna of rape charges on November 28. Liju, who directed the Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu, was arrested on March 6, 2022, after a woman who worked on the film filed a complaint. She alleged that he had raped her at a house rented for the film's production.

According to the complainant, who approached the Kakkanad Police Station, Liju had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions despite being aware of her health issues. She also alleged that he had misrepresented their relationship as consensual to others.

Speaking to the media after his acquittal, Liju claimed he was falsely implicated in the case. He alleged that filmmaker Geethu Mohandas, along with the complainant, had fabricated the allegations over creative differences related to his film.

"Some creative differences arose during the making of the movie. This later escalated into verbal fights. This was before the shoot of the film. It was based on this ego that a false case was filed against me by a filmmaker and the complainant. The name of this filmmaker is Geethu Mohandas. They tried to remove my name and stall the film's release and wrote to various organisations across India and Kerala. This was done by misusing the powers of the WCC. I have nothing against the WCC, but I believe that a member falsely used the powers of the organisation to work against me. Such interventions will hinder genuine cases of women who come forward to report sexual offences," he said.