The WCC, in a statement, rejected allegations that its intervention in the sexual harassment case against filmmaker Liju Krishna was driven by the personal interests of any individual member. It said the organisation had followed its established procedures, examined a complaint it received and extended support to the survivor.

The collective also clarified that its interventions were based on written complaints, necessary clarifications and information gathered, followed by collective discussions and decisions.

The controversy resurfaced after the Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court acquitted Liju Krishna on November 28, 2026. The filmmaker, who made his directorial debut with the Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu, subsequently claimed that the allegations against him were fabricated due to creative differences involving filmmaker Geethu Mohandas.

The case dates back to 2022, when a woman who had worked with Liju Krishna on Padavettu accused the filmmaker of sexually assaulting her repeatedly over a period of two years. The complainant had assisted Krishna with the film's script, written dialogues, worked on song sequences and helped with other production-related responsibilities.

The survivor had also alleged that she was threatened against disclosing the incidents and that her attempts to raise the issue with other members of the film crew had failed.

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The collective also alleged the absence of a functioning Internal Committee (IC) at the production house, Sunny Wayne Productions, where she could have raised her grievances.

Following the complaint, the Kakkanad Infopark police registered a case, and Krishna was arrested from the shooting location in Kannur on March 6, 2022. The arrest temporarily halted the film's production.

According to its latest statement, WCC received a written complaint from the survivor on March 1, 2022, five days before Krishna's arrest. The organisation said it examined the complaint and extended support to the woman, including backing the representations she made to various organisations in the film industry.

WCC also rejected the suggestion that its interventions were orchestrated by Geethu Mohandas or any other individual member. It stressed that it functioned as a collective, with decisions taken through established procedures and discussions.

The organisation said supporting survivors was part of its responsibility to promote gender equality, dignity and safe working conditions for women in the Malayalam film industry.

The allegations had repercussions within the film industry. The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors' Union terminated Liju Krishna's temporary membership following his arrest.

The complainant also sought the removal of his name from the movie’s credits. She approached the Kerala High Court seeking to prevent the film's release while the criminal case was pending. However, the court dismissed her petition in July 2022, observing that the allegations against the director were not grounds to prevent the film's screening. The film was subsequently released with Liju Krishna credited as its director.

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While acknowledging that the trial court had delivered its verdict, the WCC pointed out that an acquittal at the trial court did not bring an end to the legal avenues available to the survivor, including appeals permitted under law. The collective also referred to the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), which has pointed out that the conviction rate in sexual assault cases is approximately 20 to 25 per cent. A lack of conviction, it argued, should not automatically be interpreted as proof that a complaint was false.

The organisation also cited the prolonged nature of sexual assault trials and uncertainty surrounding punishment as factors that can undermine confidence in the justice system.

It condemned attempts to portray the collective's interventions as the personal decisions of one member and alleged that such accusations could undermine a survivor's confidence and dignity.