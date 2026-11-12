For an actor, saying no to a film can sometimes be as significant as choosing to be part of one. For Vineeth Radhakrishnan, this decision has increasingly become a matter of personal conviction. While he remains open to portraying morally complex characters, the actor says there are certain kinds of visual and thematic treatments he would rather stay away from, particularly when they risk glorifying harassment and disrespect towards women.

Actor Vineeth Radhakrishnan has played his share of negative and morally complex characters. But there are certain roles and situations he would rather not be part of, particularly when their portrayal risks glorifying harassment or disrespect towards women. In a conversation with Onmanorama, the actor opens up about how his approach to choosing films has evolved and why, at this stage of his career, he is more conscious of the stories he associates himself with.

"I have rejected many films like that. Recently also, some films came and I just couldn't connect to them. I couldn't relate," Vineeth says, revealing how his approach to selecting projects has evolved over the years. The actor makes a distinction between portraying uncomfortable situations as part of a story and presenting them in a manner that makes them visually disturbing or celebratory. Having played negative and problematic characters earlier in his career, he says his choices today are guided by the subject, the director and, importantly, how a particular sequence is visualised.

"At this point in my career, it is a conscious decision. If something is visually or thematically very loud and graphically shown, I cannot agree to that. But if it has an element that is crafted by a good director in an aesthetic way, and if it convinces me, I can do it," he says. He cites the recent webseries ‘Roslin’ as an example of how such a distinction works in practice. The film required him to perform a particular sequence that initially gave him reservations. However, after discussing its treatment with the director, he was convinced by the way it was handled.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is a sequence in it that I handled in a very suggestive way, but the situation demanded it. Initially, I had doubts. But when you think of the film as a whole, as a performer, there are so many layers you have to explore. Visually, it was done very aesthetically. I am okay with such situations if I have a discussion with the director and the treatment convinces me," he says. For Vineeth, however, the larger concern is what cinema chooses to normalise. He believes that when problematic behaviour is already prevalent in society, presenting it uncritically on screen can amount to glorifying it further.

"We have so much of it happening around us. Whatever is said and done, we are glorifying it on screen. That kind of disturbs me as an individual. This is just a very personal opinion. As much as possible, I stick to it," he says.

These values, he says, are ones he has tried to uphold throughout his career, including through public platforms where he encourages younger generations to respect women and elders. Looking back at his early years as a youth sensation in the 1980s and 1990s, Vineeth describes the experience as an important learning phase, particularly in terms of understanding the discipline of filmmaking and the responsibility that comes with audience affection.

He says he never saw stardom as an end in itself, choosing instead to focus on substantial characters and meaningful cinema, believing that recognition would follow good work. "Priority is your character and good cinema, meaningful cinema. The rest of it follows. If you are successful, automatically you get name, fame and everything," he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

He believes this philosophy remains relevant even as social media has accelerated audience reactions. While word of mouth has always influenced a film's fortunes, he points out that films once had a week or two to find their audience, whereas reactions now begin with the very first shows.

His advice to actors navigating this changing landscape is to take criticism in their stride, learning from it without allowing negative reactions to undermine their confidence. "My focus is on my work and doing the best there. Take the positives and brush aside the negatives. You learn what you have to and correct yourself, but don't get affected by negative comments," he says.

In ‘Bouma’, Vineeth gets to explore another challenging role, playing a character whose journey spans three timelines. The mystery film, featuring an ensemble cast and a layered narrative, offers him the scope to explore different facets of a character, something he continues to look for in the projects he takes up.

As his choices over the years suggest, Vineeth's idea of being an actor is not simply about the range of characters he can portray, but also about the stories he chooses to be associated with. He remains open to experimentation and the complexities that come with playing different roles, but is equally mindful of the boundaries shaped by his personal convictions.