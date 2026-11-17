‘Bouma’, which hit theatres last week amid a wave of big-budget releases, has emerged as one of Mollywood’s biggest surprises of the year. Despite facing challenges in securing theatre screens amid the success of films such as ‘Scene’ and ‘Ramayana’, the film witnessed a three-fold increase in collections and bookings, riding on positive word of mouth.

Director Rejin S Babu says he is delighted with the response, although he was initially cautious about the encouraging feedback. “I took the initial positive responses with a pinch of salt. But by evening, I was pleasantly surprised to learn that shows in Bengaluru and Chennai were filling up. This gave us faith and hope in the film. Every filmmaker makes a movie with the hope that it will work, but these responses made us really happy,” he says.

Rejin reveals that the team had planned a November release despite being aware of the competition from several big-ticket films. Theatre owners, too, were initially hesitant about screening ‘Bouma’, unsure of how audiences would receive it. However, the team was determined not to postpone the release. “We had decided that if the film had to succeed in theatres, it would, because we believed in the story and were confident that Malayalam audiences would be willing to explore something different. I am happy that the film has received the kind of acceptance usually enjoyed by films featuring top-tier artists,” he says.

The film features Dileesh Pothan, Vineeth, Lenaa, Mokshaa and Sagar Surya in lead roles, while ‘Thalavara’ actor Revathy Sharma also makes her presence felt. Rejin says the project took shape on a bigger scale after Dileesh Pothan came on board. “Sagar Surya was the first actor I approached with the story. When I was still developing the script, he had a relatively smaller role. He was excited about the concept but was also a little apprehensive, as he was at a good point in his career, with films such as ‘Prakambanam’ doing well. Nevertheless, he committed to the project. When Dileesh Pothan joined, Sagar’s role also expanded, which made him even more enthusiastic. I am glad we could give him that much screen time,” the director says.

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The story, which explores cannibalism, cults and other dark themes, underwent several changes from its initial conception. Rejin says he developed the screenplay after hearing the story from Dony Kadamanitta. “Initially, the story revolved around an estate and a crime. It evolved considerably over time, with several layers being added, including the cult element,” he says.

Balancing the crime narrative with the cult aspect was one of the major challenges, he adds. The director, who also penned the screenplay, wanted to maintain a gripping pace without compromising on the story. “To keep audiences hooked to a crime thriller, we needed to maintain the pace. In the first half, our focus was on building interest through the investigation and leading up to the suspenseful reveal at the interval. We wanted something significant to unfold every five to ten minutes. That was challenging, but our priority was always to tell a compelling story,” he says.

Despite dealing with disturbing subjects, Rejin was keen to avoid excessive violence and bloodshed. He says he wanted the film to reach a wider audience rather than be restricted by an adults-only certification. “Although I was making a film that dealt with dark themes, I was determined not to rely on excessive bloodshed or graphic violence to convey its darkness. Instead, I depended on atmospheric tension, music and other elements. The members of the Censor Board appreciated the treatment, but said they could only grant it an adults-only certificate because the theme could frighten children,” he explains.

Addressing questions about the film's cannibalism-related storyline, Rejin says the subject may seem far-fetched to some, but real-life incidents have shown that such disturbing events are not entirely beyond belief. “Our film is set in 1997 and draws some inspiration from the Hale-Bopp comet incident of that year. While developing the story, I wanted to explore whether anything significant had happened around this subject in 1997. That was when I came across the incident in the US, where members of a group died by mass suicide, believing that a spacecraft following the comet would take them to another world after they left their bodies. It was a shocking incident that made headlines across the country,” he says.

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He adds that accounts of such incidents influenced the screenplay as it evolved over time. Interestingly, the project came together rather unexpectedly. Rejin says he heard the story in 2025 and began shooting within three months. “I was in Dubai, at a shop, when I met someone who was interested in acting. When I mentioned that I had a story like this, he changed his plans and expressed interest in producing the film. The producer, Bassam Kadhiyar, also plays a small role in it,” the director recalls.

Rejin is equally appreciative of the technical team that came on board. Editor Sooraj E S had worked with him on his previous film, while cinematographer Saran readily agreed to join the project. “Sooraj had already worked with me, so I knew I could count on him. I was initially unsure whether Saran would accept the offer, as he had just worked on successful films such as ‘Sarvam Maya’. However, he was looking to explore a different genre and felt that ‘Bouma’ would give him the opportunity to experiment with his camera work,” he says.

Rejin with actors Sagar Surya (L) and Vineeth. Photos: Special arrangement

The director also looks back fondly on his previous film, ‘Pendulum’, which did not perform well at the box office but continues to receive appreciation from viewers. He says being recognised as the filmmaker behind the movie is an achievement in itself. “People still message me saying they liked ‘Pendulum’, and that makes me happy. When ‘Bouma’ first started generating buzz, it was introduced as a film from the director of ‘Pendulum’. Perhaps, the film would have received wider recognition with a bigger cast and budget. Nevertheless, I am glad about the appreciation it continues to receive, and even happier that ‘Bouma’ is getting its due,” he says.

Although Rejin has explored unconventional themes in his films, his personal viewing preferences are quite different. He says he enjoys the works of filmmakers such as Priyadarshan, Sathyan Anthikad and Sreenivasan, while his reading interests lean towards magical realism. ‘Pendulum’, he reveals, was inspired by Japanese author Haruki Murakami’s novel ‘Kafka on the Shore’. Rejin also admits that he often finds it difficult to finish books because an interesting idea or concept sparks his imagination and leads him to develop stories of his own.

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Explaining the film's unusual title, Rejin says the team initially considered naming it ‘Rose Villa’, as the story is set in a place by that name. However, the technicians felt the title sounded forced, prompting them to settle on ‘Bouma’, which translates to ‘earth’. Talking about the casting, the director says he was happy to have actors such as Vineeth and Lenaa join the project. He had written the character of Stephen with Vineeth in mind.

Mokshaa, meanwhile, was a deliberate choice for a pivotal character with relatively limited screen time. “Some actors were hesitant to take up the role because of its limited screen presence. But Mokshaa, who had played divine characters in films such as ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’, was an ideal choice. She was a fresh face for this kind of role, and the character offered her something different as well,” Rejin concludes.