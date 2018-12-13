The much awaited Mohanlal's magnun opus 'Odiyan' has finally hit the screens. The fan shows started as early as 4 am and the fans were in 'Odiyan fever', celebrating the release in a grand way. Due to BJP hartal in Kerala today, some theatres postponed their first show to the evening. The film directed by V A Shrikumar Menon, released in over 400 screens across Kerala. But has Odiyan lived upto expectations? Here's a look at the FDFS reviews:

» Mohanalal's intro scene, where he dives into River Ganga to save a woman, is in top notch and have made audience cheer up. The scene reveals that the saviour, who swims under the violent waves created by a boat's propeller like a dolphin or some sea creature, is not an ordinary man. We get to see the traits of odiyan for the first time in the movie.



» Even before its release, the breathtaking action scenes directed by Peter Hein was touted as the biggest highlight of the movie.



» Audience had given thumbs up to Odiyan songs, directed by M. Jayachandran, the day it was released online. The Maanam Thudukkanu... number from the movie, sung by Shreya Ghoshal has been in the YouTube trending charts since its release there.



3.5/5 (If No Expectation) pic.twitter.com/PSs63CIC4B — Arjun Asok (@ImArjunAsok) December 14, 2018

» Although the movie is slow paced at parts, it still manages to retain the interest of viewers.

» The movie tells a story, entwined with folk-lore, myths and superstition, in the backdrop of Thenkurissi, Palakkad, has the ingredients for a hit.

#Odiyan - 2.5/5. One time watch without expectation. Mohanlal only saving grace.. Rest all below par. Below average direction and story. Lagging in second half. Half baked climax. — ഫനാറ്റിക്കൻ (@fanatican24) December 14, 2018

» From black magic to martial arts, 'Odiyan' has everything that a Mohanlal fan would love.

Second half saves the movie big time .Hype creates over expectations and movie does not meet it. Laletten superb and BGM excellent. Script & Direction could have been far better . Rating 3/5 #Odiyan — venugopal (@venuvakeel) December 14, 2018

What is it all about

The period fantasy thriller, written by Harikrishnan, revolves around the myths and folklore surrounding black magic. Mohanlal plays Manickyan, the last living odiyan in the world.

An array of stars

The Main Plot Of #Odiyan Is Something New In Malayalam Cinema !!



One Time Watchable Flick , Go With Low Expectations !!#StrictlyPERSONALOpinion ! — Kαмαℓ ツ (@KamalOfcl) December 14, 2018

Interestingly, we will get to see three different get-ups of Mohanlal. The actor is said to have undergone a training for the physical transformation. Manju Warrier, who plays the female lead, will also appear in three avatars. Prakash Raj, Sana Althaf, Naran are some of the other major actors in the movie.

The movie cranked by cinematographer Shaji Kumar is said to be the most visual effects-backed Malayalam film ever.

#Odiyan Technically the visuals are top notch and Sam's bgm work is commendable but the same cannot be said about editing which acts as a villain for the films non-linear narration. — Forum Keralam (FK) (@Forumkeralam1) December 14, 2018

M Jayachandran is composing the soundtrack while Sam CS is in charge of the BGM with John Kutty being the editor. The high-budget movie is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under his banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

