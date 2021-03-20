Ole Kanda Naal review: Campus entertainer with a dose of family values

Ole Kanda Naal is a complete campus entertainer with ample doses of action, love and soulful music. The movie narrates how Jenna, a young girl from Malappuram who reaches a college in Palakkad falls in love with her college mate Adhi. Ole Kanda Naal which also celebrates the wonderful colors of true friendship is sure to woo the youngsters to the audience. Besides, it also discusses love relations, familial bonding and campus politics too. The crew deserves credit for portraying the fabulous campus life, in all its honesty and excitement.

Newcomer Jyothish Joe has impressed with his expressive face. The handsome actor has done a fabulous job especially in the action sequences. Meanwhile, debutant Krishnapriya oozes charm with her mellowed acting style and beautiful eyes. Seasoned actors like Santhosh Keezhatoor, Sivaji Guruvayur, Neena Kurup and Devan essay pivotal roles in the movie. Besides the lead actors, the movie has also introduced newcomers like Ambro Simon, Agnes Jolly, Praseetha Vasu, Tom, Babitha Basheer, Sreejith, Sahaj Narayanan Mukkam, Deljo Dominic, Chinju Raj, Reji Mannarkad, Godwin, Mahesh, Arjun, Shalwin, Anjali and Sajeev Mannarkad had amazingly essayed their characters.

Debutant director Mustafa Gutz can certainly take pride in making such an entertaining movie on a big canvas, that too, with a cast of around one hundred new comers.

Hisham Abdul Wahab’s spectacular music gels well with the plot of the movie. The mesmerizing frames of cinematographer Shihab Ongallur is worth mentioning. Action choreography of Supreme Sundar is yet another highlight of Ole Kanda Naal. The crew has been successfully able to portray the action sequences without losing its intensity and thrill.

Ole Kanda Naal is a thorough family entertainer that could be enjoyed by the young and the old alike.