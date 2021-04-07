'Joji' movie review: A gripping tale superbly told

Ultra realism is the hallmark of the movie Joji written by Shyam Pushkaran and directed by Dileesh Pothan. Whether it's the light, camera, sound or costume, you 'just have the feel of a peek at the neighbourhood out of the window'.

From the serious calculated moves to the reckless, casual movements, the characters define them all with a realistic undertone.

It's the story of a family, centred on Joji, played by Fahadh Faasil and his relationship with his all-powerful father, Kuttappan (Pn Sunny) alcoholic and quick-witted eldest brother Jomon (Baburaj), elder brother Jaison (Joji Mundakayam), Jaison's wife Bincy (Unnimaya Prasad) and nephew Popy (Alex Alister). The fast-paced narrative is so gripping that as events unfold in their own rhythm, all you need to do is just watch.

It is the coherent and absolutely meticulous writing that is the winner in the movie that literally keeps you on the edge of the seat till the finish. The slang, the gestures and the antics are quite uniquely native of Kerala, of Kottayam to be precise.

A toned down Fahadh reprises a spectacular performance and he definitely deserves the laurels. So has Baburaj who appears brilliance personified. Shammi Thilakan as Dr Felix also showcases a remarkable performance.

When all the characters and their destiny are well-etched in a plot it's difficult to choose from the lots. There is not a single character in the movie, who doesn't leave a mark in the whole scheme of things.

Shyju Khalid's camera keeps us close the hues and fragrance of the rustic atmosphere. Drones have been effectively used to absorb the beauty of the countryside landscape.

Music is yet another area of brilliance that provides the movie its elevated mood and ambience.

Joji, released on Amazon Prime on Tuesday midnight, is yet another blitzkrieg of a movie, from Dileesh Pothan and team, that runs on a beautiful plot and complemented by superb performances of actors. You will only enjoy it more by watching it a few more times.