8 ½ Intercuts: As life and films of KG George unravels

8½ Intercuts: Life and Films of KG George released on NeeStream is a documentary film produced in Malayalam on the master craftsman, who is one of the leading directors of Indian cinema.

8 ½ Intercuts explores the personal and artistic life of KG George who redefined Malayalam cinema with his distinct narratives that delved deep into human psychology.

Directed by Lijin Jose, Shibu G Suseelan has produced the film.

The film starts as a monologue with veteran director KG George narrating his life and moves on through the memories and observations shared by a number of film personalities, including M Vasudevan Nair, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, actor Mammootty and the late Balu Mahindra.

However, the most interesting part of the film is the honest and open revelations by George's wife and singer Salma that George was an utter failure as a family man. As Salma keeps saying George was interested only in films and sex and had no affection for family, the filmmaker expresses his helplessness saying "Salma, I'm like this. I can't help it."

The film owes its title to Federico Fellini's 1963 film 8 ½. Some sequences from the films of Fellini, whom George considers a great source of inspiration, are perfectly juxtaposed with George's comments. Talking about his love for Fellini, George cites the similarities of views the two share on matters such as film-making and religion.

The film was shot during a long span of four years.

The documentary focuses on George's masterpieces such as Swapnadanam, Irakal, Panchavadippalam and Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback. Those who were associated with these films, including cinematographer Ramachandra Babu and actor Nedumudi Venu etc share their memories of the filmmaker during the course of the narrative, while filmmakers from the young generation including Lijo Jose Pellissery, Geethu Mohandas and Anjali Menon make some strong observations about his films and reveal their admiration for him. Both Geethu and Anjali admire the filmmaker for his brilliant portrayal of women through his works. Film critics such as C S Venkiteswaran and the late V C Harris also appear in the documentary.

M J Radhakrishnan and Neil D'Kunha have handled the camera for the film, edited by B Ajith Kumar. Bijibal has composed music.

This documentary is indeed a must watch for all those who consider KG George as a master story teller.

The film was first screened at 2017 International film festival of Kerala and is now available on NeeStream.