Siddharthan Enna Njan movie review: A safe take on system and traditions

Siddharthan Enna Njan takes place at a remote area in Kerala, where you need to cross streams and a forest to reach a hospital. The film directed by Asha Prabha, is about the underdeveloped region and its people whose beliefs are far more superior than science and medicine.

Sidharthan (Sibi Thomas) belongs to the lower caste who perform the ritualistic dance form, Thira. His father Velayudhan (Indrans) is banned from Thira, since his prophecies happened – he is considered to be a bad omen.

Velayudhan is eventually named 'the evil eyed'. But Sidharthan, though born and raised in the same soil, is a rebel, who acts against such traditions and beliefs.

However, his circumstances change and eventually the villagers believe that he takes the mantle of 'the evil eyed' following his father's death.

Sidharthan, who initially turns out to be star of the village, is also regarded as a bad omen. People disregard him and disrespect him - for his prophecies also turn out to be true.

Sidharthan's aim is to usher in development in his village. The crux of the movie is about whether he succeeds or not overcoming superstitions.

Though the subject and the issues woven around seems to be relevant, the major problem lies in scripting, especially the dialogues. Some dialogues seem to be artificial to the core.

Sibi Thomas, after having made his debut with Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, is perhaps the only saving grace in the film.

With his near-perfect dialogue delivery, he seems to be fine in his role and the film belongs to him.

Dileesh Pothan and Indrans make cameo appearances. There are also some issues with dubbing of a few characters.

The filmmakers sought to create safe ending for Siddharthan Enna Njan. Its characters start out as flawed and yet offers hope for future generations.

Siddharthan Enna Njan is, in fact, a bittersweet drama that’s reluctant to give in to easy emotions.