Navarasa | Thunintha Pin review: An interplay of courage and confidence

Thunintha Pin directed by Sarjun KM in Navarasa anthology deals with Veera, or the powerful emotion of courage. The name of the film translates to 'beyond courage' and the script is by Mani Ratnam. The film has stunning aerial shots that captures lush green forests, but that is not all about it. Gunshots and bloody murders run through the plot. While most of the screen time is shared between Atharvaa and Kishore, Anjali's role as Muthulakshmi, the heavily pregnant wife of Atharvaa is equally important.

She is waiting for her husband who has not returned home after undertaking a mission to capture Naxals in the jungle.

A spoiler alert: Atharvaa plays Vetri, a young rookie officer from a special task force. The team loses most of the officials but Vetri manages to survive and even shoot and capture the chief of the Naxal group, played by Kishore. He is expected to take the captive alive to the nearby hospital and most of the movie is about the 30 km journey. The officer is under a lot of pressure. Not only is this his first mission, but any wrong move can invite disaster.

The complexity of the character is well brought out by Atharvaa. He is seen nervous, cautious and brave in a matter of few seconds.

The captive, who calls himself Comrade, sits in the back seat with his hands pressed against a gunshot on his stomach. He speaks about his ideologies and what he stands for. Though he bleeds profusely and is in great pain, his confidence is palpable. Kishore has managed to convey Comrade's pain so well that it would resonate with the viewers for sure.

Vetri overcomes hurdles on the way and reaches the hospital but the Comrade gives him a slip.

Though clueless for a minute, Vetri musters the courage and follows him into the forest. The film is open-ended and finishes without offering details on what happened to Vetri. The dark theme of the setting adds to the serious nature of the plot.