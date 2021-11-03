'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam' movie review: A family drama that pulls you in

Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam, directed by Senna Hegde, is a brilliantly written and executed movie that takes you along with the characters as if all belong to a family.



The plot, as the title suggests, revolves around an engagement that is about to take place at Kuwait Vijayan's (Manoj KU) house. There is nothing unusual about the plot, however, it is the intricacies as well as the simplicity of the characters that gets you engrossed once the story unfolds revealing more and more layers to each person.



Vijayan, the protagonist, is ashamed of the fact that his elder daughter, Surabhi (Unnimaya Nalappadam), got married against his wishes and that too to a bus conductor. This makes the second daughter, Suja's (Anagha Narayanan), wedding a matter of pride for him and he does everything he could to redeem his pride in the society and among family members even though financially he is in a mess.



Each character entering the house brings in with them more details from the past wrapped in humour. As the story shapes up, we notice the autocratic and patriarchal grounds on which Vijayan has built his home slide away from under his feet.



The film does not hesitate showing how scared the male characters can get despite the daring look portrayed outside.



For women, it shows how feminist ideas have reached the rural parts but they are yet to fully believe and act on them.

The milieu

'Made in Kanhangad,' the film proudly displays in the beginning itself.



Kanhangad in Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam is what Idukki was to Dileesh Pothan's Maheshinte Prathikaaram. The local dialect, scenic beauty and characters are very real and play a major role in keeping you hooked.

Well-captured bustle

The frames are most of the time bustling with activity, but cinematographer Sreeraj Raveendran ensures the details are not lost in them.

Fresh faces make a mark

There are several new faces in the film and all of them have pulled off their role with such ease that you barely feel they are newcomers.



The best part of Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam is that it manages to showcase the politics without being preachy.

(Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam is streaming on SonyLiv.)

