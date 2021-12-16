'Pushpa: The Rise' movie review: Allu Arjun's best, but Fahadh Faasil steals the show

As the name suggests, the first part of the Allu Arjun starrer, 'Pushpa: The Rise,' revolves around how a mere woodcutter rises to head a syndicate controlling sandalwood smuggling from Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh.

Allu Arjun as Pushpa plays a 'pakka' local lad and his rustic look in the movie adds up to make it his best performance so far. However, we keep getting the feeling that it could have been better. Especially in the first half when the drag is felt and there is no Fahadh Faasil to save us from it.

Yes, Fahadh's brilliant performance in the second half saves the movie from doom. Fahadh plays the antagonist, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, an IPS officer, which also marks his Telugu debut.

Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa's love interest has the usual role of a girl adoring Allu Arjun's muscle power and worshipping him.

In the first half Pushpa keeps going on a steady path rising in power with his sheer muscle power and punch dialogues, defeating both fellow villains and police. Much like in other Allu Arjun movies.

He shows signs of psychopathic obsession to succeed and make money, but we keep guessing why and no clear answer is given in the part-1 of the film. Maybe it will be revealed in the second part.

Scenes like Pushpa being humiliated in the police station asking for father's name (like in Thalapathy) and affection to his single mother (like in KGF) are poured in abundance in the first half but fails to make us emotional as we have already seen it portrayed better.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, 'Pushpa' also features an item number by Samantha in the first half.

However, the movie gets exciting in the second half with the entry of Fahadh. From then on it is about psycho characters trying to prove their worth,

If you have loved Shammi in 'Kumbalingi night,' then you already know Fahadh can handle this role better than anyone.

The dubbed versions of the Telugu film was released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Like 'Baahubali' and 'KGF', Pushpa is a two-part movie and the second part is expected to release in 2022. It is titled 'Pushpa: The Rule' and hopefully will have more of the action between Pushpa and Shekhawat.

Written and directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa' is an obvious package of mass entertainment for Allu Arjun fans. Sukumar's regular collaborator Devi Sri Prasad has done brilliant work on the background score.

The rugged and mystifying terrain of the forest land is amazingly captured by Polish cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek. Combined with Resul Pookutty's sound design it lends a fresh ambience to the places where the drama is pitched.

'Pushpa: The Rise' stands out as a mass entertainer and manages to keep us waiting on tenterhooks for the second part.