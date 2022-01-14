Shane Nigam starrer 'Boothakalam' hints to be a psychotic thriller, trailer out

The trailer of the film 'Boothakalam' starring Shane Nigam and Revathi in the lead hints to be a psychological thriller narrating the story of a mother and her son.

The movie directed by Rahul Sadasivan is scheduled to release on SonyLIV on January 21.

The movie also marks Shane Nigam's entry as a music composer. Meanwhile, the background score is done by Gopi Sundar and the songs are penned by Rahul Sadasivan and Sreekumar Sreyas.

Saiju Kurup, James Eliya, Athira Patel, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Valsala Menon, Manju Pathros, Riyaz Narmakala among others form part of the cast.

The movie, presented by Anwar Rasheed's Plan T Films in Association With Shane Nigam Films, is produced by Teresa Rani and Shane Nigam's mother Sunila Habeeb.