'Archana 31 Not Out' starring Aishwarya Lekshmi: What to expect

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 10, 2022 05:59 PM IST
Topic | Movie Review

Archana 31 Not Out, a female-oriented movie, starring Aishwarya Lekshmi, seems to have a coherent script.

It may have a seamless blend of comedy and a serious topic that it intends to convey.

The movie is expected to be a smooth-running and silent entertainer and may showcase a stellar performance by Aishwarya Lekshmi.

'Archana 31 Not Out' is jointly bankrolled by Martin Prakatt, Sibi Chavara and Ranjith Nair.

The story and screenplay are by Akhil Anil Kumar, Ajay Vijayan and Vivek Chandran.

The camera is cranked by Joel Joji.

The music is composed by Rajath Prakash and Mathan. Rajesh P Velayudhan is the art director while Bineesh Chandran is the line producer.

The costumes are by Sameera Saneesh and Ronex Xavier will be doing the makeup.

