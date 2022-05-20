Jack N Jill review: A complete dud of a reel attempt

Unlike the evergreen nursery rhyme of yore, Santosh Sivan directorial Jack N Jill is a complete dud of a reel attempt.

The core theme is artificial intelligence, based on which a young, internationally acclaimed scientist sets foot in his native place to pursue a dream project.

So the young man is out there to revive the project, Jack N Jill, shelved by his father for reasons no one knows.

Kalidas Jayaram's Kesh, as he is fondly known among his peers abroad, is attempting the Jack N Jill project not to make a humanoid as he already wears one up his sleeve.

Soubin Shahir's 'Kutts' is a boxed humanoid at Kesh's command, who blabbers excessively, in sync with the shaky plot's wobbly nature.

Apart from that, the super-intelligent Kesh has also been given an aide to help him out with the sham of Jack N Jill project.

Kesh's idea probably is to inject a superhuman touch to a living subject -- in this case Manju Warrier's Parvathy.

Then there is an array of characters associated with Kesh, including his idiotic friends -- wonder why Aju Varghese and Basil Joseph should be picked for such a sham of roles.

For that matter, the casting of Jack N Jill is a fiasco with the likes of Indrans being submerged into a clownish flop show.

If the plot doesn't have anything lofty to accommodate the brilliance of such fantastic actors like him and Manju Warrrier, why are they being cast?

We never know, like the innumerable characters who come and go from the screen, who do not seem to have any clue about their purpose in the storyline prodded by artificial intelligence.

If Jack N Jill has indeed been pitched as science fiction with a smattering of humour, it wouldn't take rocket science to figure out that there's neither science nor fiction or a trace of humour in two hours of reel show.

A stale flashback is also thrust on the daft storyline but before that unravels, you know that Jack fell down and broke his crown. And Jill came tumbling after.

In the end, we can only seek solace in Murphy's Law, which states if anything can go wrong, it will.