Movie Review | 'Autorickshawkarante Bharya' offers a pedestrian ride

'Autorickshawkarante Bharya' is Ann Augustine's comeback to Mollywood after five years.

For those who have loved her in 'Elsamma Enna Aankutti' and 'Friday', it's refreshing to see her again on screen, though the story does not have enough to call it an impressive return.

'Autorickshawkarante Bharya' (The autorickshaw driver's wife), directed by veteran Harikumar, is what the title suggests. Nothing more. Set in Mahe, it revolves around an autorickshaw driver Saji played by Suraj Venjaramoodu and his wife Radhika, who are a newly married couple. When Radhika realises that Saji lives a lazy life, she decides to take matters in her own hands.

The film is based on M Mukundan's novel. The noted novelist has also written the script for the film. Some of the scenes and dialogues are old-school and hardly make much impact, but the makers have to be given some credit for trying to steer a discourse on safe sexual practices in the film.

The story lags at parts and the audience has to wait till the final lap of the second half to derive some excitement from the film, which till then is very predictable.

Suraj Venjaramoodu's character seems like a shadow of his recent brilliant roles. He seems to be more restrained too. Janardhanan, who plays Saji's uncle and a returnee from France is a delight to watch, but the role is of a stereotypical male who is unwilling to be open about a woman who can take matters in her own hands.

Ann Augustine looks lovely on screen but its time that she does characters that offer her more scope.