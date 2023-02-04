'Romancham' review | Smartly-woven humour makes Soubin Shahir-Arjun Ashokan's film a fun watch

'Romancham' is a simple story set in the backdrop of an organic milieu. What really makes the film worth your time is the laugh-out-loud humour that’s smartly woven into the narrative. 'Romancham' is that kind of film that gives you plenty of laughs, while also adding necessary goosebumps, every now and then.

Apparently, a lot of people were drawn towards the film after listening to Sushin Shyam’s trending song, ‘Ningalkk Aadharanjali Neratte.’ After all, the song was a hit among reels. Thankfully director Jithu Madhavan and producers John Paul George and Gireesh Gangadharan have managed to put together a film that absolutely lives up to our expectations.

While watching 'Romancham', you get the feeling that Jithu put Soubin Shahir and Arjun Ashokan at opposing ends and told them to have a blast. The story is very simple. The film which is placed in 2017 is about a bunch of friends who live in a rented flat in Bangalore. They are struggling to make ends meet and into their lives enter two people. It is Soubin who invites both of them into the house. What follows soon after are scenes laced with laugh-out-loud situational humour.

'Romancham' isn’t your typical Bangalore-based bachelor comedy tale that revolves around friendship and struggles. The film’s backbone has to be the unexpected bouts of horror that are cleverly done. During scenes that had no background score, the audience was rolling with laughter. Perhaps this is the first time that a horror comedy has worked this well in Malayalam.

Along with Soubin Shahir and Arjun Ashokan, 'Othalanga Thuruthile Nathu' actor Abin Bino and Jagadish Kumar are having great fun on screen. Their fantastic performance is what leaves everyone in splits. There is a heroine in the film who never makes a physical appearance but you can feel her invisible presence throughout the film.

Maybe it is only towards the end portions that the audience might feel a bit unbelievable. But then the tail-end climax hints towards a second part. 'Romancham' ends with the hope of a stunning sequel like 'Adi Kapyare Koota Mani' and 'Aadu Oru Beekara Jeeviyalla'.

Sushin Shyam is the backbone of this film written by director Jithu Madhavan. Sanu Tahir’s camera has helped in setting the tone of the narrative. And Kiran Das’s razor-sharp cuts make ‘Romancham’ a fantastic experience. Hopefully, the second part will be there. Till then let’s give it up for ‘Ningalkk Aadharanjali Neratte'.