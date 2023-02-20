'Christy' starring Mathew Thomas, Malavika Mohanan is a celebration of unconditional love

Have you fallen in love at least once? Without knowing whether you would be loved, without expecting anything - uncertainly and unconditionally... a love without even knowing whether he or she would love you back? That kind of selfless love? If yes, the film 'Christy' will touch you deeply. “There is a sea with endless waves between you and me. In it, there is a yacht sailing the high tides of love.” This is what Roy seems to be telling Christy.

'Christy' revolves around a teenager named Roy living who resides in Poovar, a coastal village near Thiruvananthapuram. Christy is his neighbour. What is sweet is that Roy has no boundaries for his love for Christy. No rights and wrongs. Roy lives like any lover emboldened by love. He wriggles in love like a fish out of water; hoping that the sea would reach out and take the fish back into the waters.

Christy drew the attention of the viewers initially as the film’s script is written by two celebrated writers of recent times in Malayalam. Benyamin, who has written novels including the magnificent ‘Adujeevitham’ on one side, and G R Indugopan, who thrills the readers with his stories exuding a rustic charm and zing, on the other side.

When these two writers collaborate and write a script, most people might think the film is entwined in literature. Nevertheless, in Christy, the duo has presented the magic of absorbing the love story of any common man, in a very simple, genuine manner, into the story. Christy’s love, pain and lost love are all beautifully narrated without unnecessary adornments.

‘Christy’ doesn’t enter the intense arena of love and lust, like ‘Malena’ or ’Rathi Nirvedham’. Instead, it takes the viewer along riding through the ups and downs of love on an old ‘BSA SLR bicycle. It is an innocent portrayal of love.

Anand C Chandran’s camera eyes open to those visuals with love. The visual frames of the movie are spectacular and picturesque. The music created by Govind Vasantha for this love story on his violin lingers on.

Mathew and Malavika Mohanan are sure to enter the viewers’ hearts as Roy and Christy. Artists Joy Mathews, Neena Kurup, Rajesh Madhavan and others present bold performances throughout the film. One would never feel this is a film made by a debutant filmmaker. Alwin Henry has directed the movie with total composure and grasp.

Christy is a story that is narrated during the period 2007-2008. Roy seems to hesitate thinking about whether to reveal his love or not. He buys a recharge coupon, scratches and recharges his phone to make a call to his love. The phone balance runs out even before he finishes talking… Will Christy say that she loves him or that she doesn’t?

Let us take a ticket to watch‘Christy’ and feel the love in the rain, the breeze and the waves that gently stroke and move past.